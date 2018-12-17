Ranji Trophy: Mumbai gain lead, but Hardik strikes twice

cricket

Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya (left) chats with MumbaiÃ¢Â€Â™s Siddhesh Lad at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai, who scored 465 in their first innings, earned a 29-run first innings lead by bowling out Baroda for 436 on Day Three of their Ranji Trophy match at Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

However, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up the game by claiming two wickets towards the end of the day. Earlier, Baroda opener Aditya Waghmode, who was unbeaten on 87 on Saturday, reached his third century of the season with a single off pacer Badre Alam.

The left-hander, who struck two hundreds in the game against Vidarbha, failed to convert good starts against Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh in his last two games. A cradle-signaling act was performed to celebrate his century yesterday, five days after his wife delivered a baby girl. "I dedicate this century to my daughter," said Waghmode when asked about his special celebration.

The Baroda opener appreciated Hardik's presence in the dressing room. "We have a very good atmosphere in our dressing room, but his presence made it better. He shared his experiences and he went out and performed with bat and ball," Waghmode said of Hardik, who slammed 73. Mumbai ended the day with 20 for two after losing opener Aditya Tare (8) and nightwatchman Karsh Kothari for a duck.

Mumbai pacer Shubham Ranjane, who claimed three wickets, insisted the hosts are not under pressure. "I don't think there will be any pressure on us tomorrow. We'll come back strongly and will be positive," said Ranjane.

