Ranji Trophy: Mumbai set to lose 3 crucial points

Rajkot: Sheldon Jackson hit a stroke-filled 85 to put Saurashtra on the verge of securing a vital first innings lead against Mumbai on the second day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday. Saurashtra bundled out Mumbai for 262 and then rode on Jackson's gritty 85 to end the second day at 257/6, as they trail by just five runs. Saurshtra skipper Arpit Vasavada (46) and Chirag Jani (45 not out) also made valuable contributions to take the game away from the 41-time Ranji champion.

Saurashtra lost opener Snell Patel (4) early. Then Mumbai offie Shashank Attarde gave a double-blow to the hosts removing another opener Harvik Desai (33) and Divyaraj Chauhan (22) in quick succession to leave them teetering at 73-3. Then Jackson and Vasavada began the rescue act by stitching a 82-run stand for the fourth wicket. After playing patiently, Vasavada upped the ante.

However, left-arm pacer Royston Dias trapped Vasavada in front of the wicket as he brought Mumbai back into the game. Prerak Mankad (1) too fell cheaply as Saurashtra lost half their side at 173. The fall of wickets did not deter Jackson from playing his shots even as he found an able partner in Chirag Jani, who held one end up.

Jackson in his 151-balls innings hammered 10 fours and one hit over the fence.

He, however missed a deserving hundred, after edging one from Vinayak Bhoir to wicket-keeper Aditya Tare at the fag end of the day. Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (9 not out) were unbeaten when stumps were pulled off.

Earlier, Mumbai added 13 runs to their overnight tally to be dismissed for 262. It took Saurashtra only 17 minutes to wrap up Mumbai's innings with Kushang Patel dismissing Shams Mulani (60) and Tushar Deshpande (6).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever