Ranji Trophy: My patience paid off, says Shivam Dube

Krishnamurthy Siddharth

Arch-rivals Karnataka and Mumbai were involved in a close fight for first innings honours in their Group A Ranji Trophy game here yesterday. Mumbai did well to restrict the hosts to 400 all out, built mainly around rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth's anchoring 161 after Karnataka resumed at their overnight score of 263 for 4.

Shivam Dube ended up with a brilliant seven-wicket haul. "I am delighted with my performance. I bowled in the right areas and the pitch demanded patience. I relentlessly bowled in areas where I could get a wicket. I am happy that it worked well," he told mid-day.

In reply, Mumbai made 99 for 2 by stumps on Day Two, still 301 runs in arrears, with Jay Bista cracking an unbeaten 69. Mumbai lost opener Akhil Herwadkar (5) early but his partner Bista hit 11 fours to remain unbeaten after facing 111 balls. Dube was confident of Mumbai calling the shots. "Yes, definitely. The pitch is 60 per cent batting-friendly. If we can survive the first session, we will have a good chance to win the contest," he said.

With inputs from PTI

