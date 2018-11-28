Ranji Trophy: Pleasantly surprised, says Shubham Ranjane after recall

cricket

"It's a big season and I am expecting a chance [to play]. I am happy to be a part of the team now," added Ranjane, 24.

Shubham Ranjane

Mumbai all-rounder Shubham Ranjane got a pleasant surprise yesterday afternoon when he received a call from Mumbai's team manager Ganesh Iyer, who told him about his selection in the Ranji Trophy squad to play Gujarat.

By the time Ranjane received the news at 12 noon, the Dhawal Kulkarni-led Mumbai outfit had finished their final practice session. "It's a pleasant surprise for me," said Ranjane, who played his last first-class game against Madhya Pradesh at Indore last season.

Ranjane, whose century helped DY Patil Sports Academy beat Karnatak Sporting Association by five wickets in the quarter-final of Purshottam Shield last weekend, felt his century made the difference. "It's a big season and I am expecting a chance [to play]. I am happy to be a part of the team now," added Ranjane, 24.

