Ranji Trophy: Pleasantly surprised, says Shubham Ranjane after recall

Nov 28, 2018, 08:30 IST | Subodh Mayure

"It's a big season and I am expecting a chance [to play]. I am happy to be a part of the team now," added Ranjane, 24.

Ranji Trophy: Pleasantly surprised, says Shubham Ranjane after recall
Shubham Ranjane

Mumbai all-rounder Shubham Ranjane got a pleasant surprise yesterday afternoon when he received a call from Mumbai's team manager Ganesh Iyer, who told him about his selection in the Ranji Trophy squad to play Gujarat.

By the time Ranjane received the news at 12 noon, the Dhawal Kulkarni-led Mumbai outfit had finished their final practice session. "It's a pleasant surprise for me," said Ranjane, who played his last first-class game against Madhya Pradesh at Indore last season.

Ranjane, whose century helped DY Patil Sports Academy beat Karnatak Sporting Association by five wickets in the quarter-final of Purshottam Shield last weekend, felt his century made the difference. "It's a big season and I am expecting a chance [to play]. I am happy to be a part of the team now," added Ranjane, 24.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

ranji trophycricket newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK