Ranji Trophy: Super Solanki scrores ton for Baroda

cricket

Baroda batsman scores ton to frustrate Mumbai as visitors end Day 2 at 244-1

Baroda's Vishnu Solanki celebrates his ton on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy tie against Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

After Mumbai dominated the opening day of the crucial Ranji Trophy game, it was Baroda's turn on Saturday to frustrate the host as they posted 244 for one at stumps on Day Two at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai managed to add only 26 runs to their overnight score after being bowled out for 465. Baroda pacer Hardik Pandya sent back Akash Parkar (22) and Royston Dias (0) on back-to-back deliveries to complete his fifer.

Forty One-time champions Mumbai, languishing on 16th place in the combined standings of Group A and B, need nothing less than an outright win from this contest to stay in the hunt to qualify for the knockout stage.

Baroda, however, are threatening to crush Mumbai's hopes as they trail by 221 runs and nine wickets in hand with two more days of play remaining. In the last season too, Baroda had ruined Mumbai's 500th Ranji Trophy occasion by snatching the first innings lead at the same venue.

Though Mumbai pacer Shivam Dube dismissed Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar (11) on the first ball he bowled, the day belonged to Vishnu Solanki (128 not out) and Aditya Waghmode (87 not out). No. 3 batsman Solanki ensured that he did not repeat the mistake which he did during Mumbai's 500th Ranji match. Solanki had thrown away his wicket after a well-set 54. "I missed scoring a century last year. When I entered the ground today, I told myself that this time I have to score a hundred. It was my dream to score a century against Mumbai Ranji team," said Solanki.

Solanki and opener Waghmode stitched a 232-run unbeaten stand for the second wicket. Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad used eight bowlers, but no one could break the Solanki-Waghmode partnership.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates