Ranji Trophy: UP beat Saurashtra; Cheteshwar Pujara flops

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rajkot: Uttar Pradesh thrashed Saurashtra by an innings and 72 runs, even as Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara failed miserably with the bat in the second innings of the Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy held here on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh had bowled out Saurashtra for 331 in their first essay and then posted a mammoth 523 on the board, courtesy a 165 by middle-order batsman Mohammed Saif.

Thanks to Saif's century, Uttar Pradesh managed to grab a massive 192-run first innings lead. When play resumed on the fourth and the final day, at the SCA Stadium in Khanderi, Saurashtra needed to bat their skins out to save the game and evade defeat. However, Uttar Pradesh skipper Saurabh Kumar spun his web around the opposition batsmen and led the side to an emphatic victory. Kumar, a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, returned with match-winning figures of 6-55, as his team shot out Saurashtra for 120 and gained even the bonus point. Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai (50) and Snell Patel (19) gave them a sedate start conjuring 38 runs for the first wicket before leggie Zeeshan Ansari (3-42) trapped Patel in front of the wicket.

One-down Pujara, who has on so many occasions pulled his team out of the woods, was expected to do it one more time. However, the Test specialist lasted just 10 deliveries and was trapped in front of the wicket by Kumar for 3. The Kumar-Ansari duo then ran through Saurashtra's middle-order removing Samarth Vyas (0), Jay Chauhan (1) and Prerak Mankad (4) in quick succession, as the hosts slipped to 57-5. Sheldon Jackson (11) also was unable to covert his start, as Saurashtra lost their sixth wicket for 83. For the hosts, opener Desai was the only hope if they had to bat another two sessions, but leggie Ansari caught him on his own bowling even before lunch was called. At lunch, Saurashtra were reeling at 98-8, as Uttar Pradesh were on cusp of a memorable win. It was then just a matter of time, as Uttar Pradesh removed the last two batsmen D A Jadeja (13) and Jaydev Unadkat (2) to collect seven points.

The win was even more special as Uttar Pradesh defeated Saurashtra in their own backyard. In the other two matches, Himachal Pradesh took the first innings lead and secured three points, whereas Karnataka had to be content with one point. In the game at Indore, Madhya Pradesh took the first innings lead against Tamil Nadu and collected three points. Brief scores: Saurashtra 331 and 120 (Harvik Desai 50, Snell Patel 19; Saurabh Kumar 6-55, Zeeshan Ansari 3-42) v/s Uttar Pradesh 523.

Uttar Pradesh won by an innings and 72 runs. UP 7 points, Saurashtra 0. At Indore: Tamil Nadu 149 and 377/7 (Kaushik 154, N Jagdeesan 54; Kuldeep Sen 2-59) vs Madhya Pradesh 333 (Venkatesh Iyer 88, Rameez Khan 87; Mihir Hirwani 71; T Natarajan 5-106). Match drawn. Madhya Pradesh took first innings lead. MP 3 points, TN 1 point. At Mysuru: Karnataka 166 and 296 (Devdutt Padikkal 99, Karun Nair 64; Rishi Dhawan 5-83) vs Himachal Pradesh 280 and 34/2. Match Drawn. Himachal took the first innings lead. Himachal 3 points, Karnataka 1 point.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever