Ranji Trophy: Varun Aaron bags 5 for 22 as Jharkhand skittle Rajasthan

Speedster Varun Aaron grabbed a five-wicket haul as Jharkhand bundled out Rajasthan for 100 on the opening day of their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game on Tuesday.

In response, Jharkhand were 92 for 5 at stumps, trailing Rajasthan by eight runs. After Jharkhand opted to field, 29-year-old Aaron, an India discard, wreaked havoc as he returned with exceptional figures of 5-22 in 12 overs at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here.

Aaron had powered Jharkhand to a nine-wicket win in their last game against Haryana at Rohtak, when he bagged 6-32 in the second outing. The right-arm fast bowler continued his brilliant form and was ably supported by medium pacers Ajay Yadav (3-35) and Rahul Shukla (1-22). Spinner Anukul Roy (1-8) also played his part to perfection. Aaron's wickets included those of Rajasthan skipper Mahipal Lomror (20) and Rajesh Bishnoi (35).

Apart from these two, no other batsman contributed with the bat, as the visitors were eventually shot out in 42.2 overs. Jharkhand also lost their four wickets early, but then Ishank Jaggi (44 batting) and Virat Singh (18) steadied the ship. The duo compiled a crucial 58-run stand for the fifth wicket, which has taken Jharkhand on the cusp of a first innings lead.

