Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha rout Uttarakhand

Trailing the hosts by 274 runs in the first innings and resuming the day at the overnight score of 152 for 5, Uttarakhand needed to bat out their skin to salvage a draw

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal (C) along with players Aditya Sarwate (L) and Ganesh Satish their win over Uttarakhand in the Ranji Trophy cricket quaterfinal match in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Jan 19, 2019. Aditya Sarwate took 5 wickets in the match. Pic/PTI

Reigningchampions Vidarbha routed minnows Uttarakhand by an innings and 115 runs in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final here Saturday and made to the semifinals. India pacer Umesh Yadav (5-23) and slow left arm orthodox bowler Aditya Sarvate (5-55) grabbed five wickets each to dismantle them for 159 in the second innings and script a memorable win.

But their innings folded up very quickly as they lost their last five wickets for only seven runs. It was an abject surrender by Uttarakhand as their lower middle order and the tail failed to put up any fight. First innings centurian Saurabh Rawat fell for a duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Yadav. Before that Sarvate sent back Malolan Rangarajan (2) to the pavilion.

Ater Rawat's departure, Vidarbha bowlers blew out the tail to help their team emerge triumphant. For Uttarakhand, opener Karnaveer Kaushal put up a valiant 76 for a lost cause. Yadav, who got nine wickets in the game, was adjudged as the player of the match.

Brief Scores:Uttarakhand 355 and 159 (Karnaveer Kaushal 76,Avneesh Sudha 28, Umesh Yadav 5-23, Aditya Sarvate 5-55)lost to Vidarbha 629 by an innings and 115 runs.

