Ranji Trophy: We lacked in application, says Suryakumar Yadav

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Denying any suggestion that his team lacked intensity on the field, defeated Mumbai skipper Suryakumar Yadav blamed lack of application on the part of his batsmen for the massive first-ever outright defeat, by 10 wickets, against weak-on-paper Railways in their second Ranji Trophy league game at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

Mumbai, with an enviable record of having won the trophy a humongous 41 times, were thrashed by 10 wickets by underdogs Railways with the four-day match ending in the post lunch session on Day Three after 42 overs in all were chopped off over the first two days due to bad light on Day One and solar eclipse on the second day.

Playing catch-up

Mumbai, put in to bat, were shot out for 114 inside the first session and played catch-up from then on, although they reduced Railways to 43 for five before allowing the visitors to score 266 and take a vital 152-run first innings lead. "Firstly, let me congratulate the Railways. They played really well on this track.

They outclassed us in all departments, even in fielding up to some extent. They actually bowled really well. Credit goes to them for keeping us behind the game from the first session. Intensity-wise our boys were at it. I feel we could have applied ourselves better in the first innings. Sixty-70 runs more would have helped us," said Yadav who added that the entire team was disappointed.

Home discomfort

"I am disappointed and the team are also disappointed especially after winning the first game away from home (against Baroda) and playing the second at home," he commented. The Mumbai skipper also complimented his counterpart Karn Sharma for playing a superb counter-punching innings of 112 not out to pull his team out of the woods – from 43 for five to 266 that made all the difference. "When they were 43-5 we also wanted them to get out, but Karn played a fantastic knock," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates