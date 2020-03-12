Ranji Trophy: Yorkshire CCC in Mumbai to tune-up for county season

Yet another Ranji Trophy final is being held simultaneously with an international series, thus preventing Saurashtra and Bengal from playing all their current India star players.

In England, however, some administrators are stretching every sinew to ensure they are best prepared for their domestic season by tuning up in alien conditions. A 19-member Yorkshire County Cricket Club squad is in Mumbai to train and play matches.

The Yorkshire team comprises internationals like Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Adam Lyth, Duanne Olivier, Jack Shutt, newly appointed T20 skipper David Willey, the son of former Test batsman and ICC international panel umpire, Peter.

Ballance in team

Top-order batsman Ballance, who last played Test cricket for England in 2017, scored two hundreds in the 2014 series against India. Pacer Bresnan was part of two England Test squads which beat India in a series. They will train at the Parsee Gymkhana and will play their matches against Reliance and Air India.

Speaking about the trip to Mumbai, Yorkshire's First XI coach Andrew Gale said in a statement posted on the club's website: "Having been out to Mumbai myself numerous times as a player, it [Mumbai] is a place with a genuine love for cricket. It is a great place to practise. There are always a lot of net bowlers on hand and the facilities are outstanding. It is a totally different culture. I think that it will bring the squad together. We hope that we can go out and get some physical and cricket fitness. This will help us to come back on grass in England and into the swing of the season."

Maroof at Yorkshire

Yorkshire has a Mumbai connection from this season in the form of Maroof Khan, 45, who has joined them as Business Development Director.

Maroof, a former Mumbai U-15, U-19 player, who represented Khar Gymkhana and Victory CC on the club scene here, holds an ECB Level 1 and Level 2 coaching badge. He was in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy probables for several years.

"Cricket not only builds character but reveals it. In Yorkshire, I see the same Mumbai khadoos attitude that has taught me so much about this game and its wonderful intricacies. This stint in Mumbai will not only toughen up the boys for the county season ahead but also help them flaunt their skills in The Hundred competition (100 balls per team) which will be played for the first time," Maroof said.

