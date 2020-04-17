Ranjit Chowdhry Tribute | He was a thorough professional with great comic timing

Actor-director-writer Ranjit Chowdhry, 65, passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday morning. Survived by his wife and 16-year-old son, Chowdhry was in Mumbai for a dental treatment since December. He was expected to fly back on April 8. "He ruptured an ulcer in the intestine on April 14 and was taken to the hospital. They operated on him but he died yesterday at four in the morning," informs socialite Dolly Thakore.

Director Sanjay Gupta, who last worked with him in Kaante (2002), told mid-day, "As an actor, I was extremely fond of him. He flew down from New York to Los Angeles to work with us in Kaante. We needed an actor who could translate scenes effortlessly. I remember discussing Khatta Meetha (1978) with him. That is one of my favourite movies of his and I loved his performance. He is a thoroughly professional actor with a great command over comic timing. Only an actor like him could shine in a brief role in an ensemble film like Kaante. I always remember him as this jovial man, full of energy and life."



Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Gupta

Rahul Khanna, his co-star from Bollywood/Hollywood helmed by Deepa Mehta, tweeted, "Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I've had the pleasure of knowing!" Rakesh Roshan who worked with Chowdhry in Khoobsurat (1980) told mid-day, "I remember Ranjit as a loveable young boy who was adored by all. He was a natural actor. I was immensely sad to hear about him."



Rahul Khanna

Chowdhry's half-sister Raell Padamsee wrote on Instagram, on Wednesday, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories May 5."

His best works

1978 Khatta Meetha

1979 Baton Baton Mein

1980 Khubsoorat

1981 Kaalia

1994 Bandit Queen

1996 Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

2002 Bollywood /Hollywood

2002 Kaante

2006 American Blend

2006 Prison Break

2011 Breakaway

