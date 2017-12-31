Ranjit Hoskote's Jonahwhale to hit bookstores mid-January

Nearly four years since his last volume of poetry, Central Time, Ranjit Hoskote is set to launch his next



Nearly four years since his last volume of poetry, Central Time, Ranjit Hoskote is set to launch his next. One of the most prominent names in the city’s art and literary scene, Ranjit Hoskote tells us that his new volume, Jonahwhale, will hit bookstores mid-January, with a reading timed around the annual Kala Ghoda Festival. The volume has a number of maritime motifs, locales (including our Marine Drive), and characters such as Captain Ahab and the Biblical Jonah, Hoskote says, which are used to talk about the oceans as a medium of transformation, especially of languages.

There are even verses that consider climate change. The rather curious sounding title has a story behind it, too. Back in his childhood, Hoskote spent some time in Goa, where a large, cavernous fish sculpture near Miramar Beach took his fancy. Ever the polished poet and cultural theorist, it looks like Hoskote is making the seas his playground.

