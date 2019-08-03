Rankireddy-Shetty enter semis, Sai Praneeth crashes out

other-sports

Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game defeat against seventh seed Kenta Tsuneyama of Japan

B Sai Praneeth

Bangkok: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the men's doubles semi-finals but B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the men's singles event at the Thailand Open here yesterday.

While Rankireddy and Shetty registered a hard-fought win over qualifiers Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae of Korea, Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game defeat against seventh seed Kenta Tsuneyama of Japan. After posing some challenge in the first game, Sai Praneeth lost 18-21, 12-21 in the quarter-finals.

However, the unseeded Indian combination of Rankireddy and Shetty fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get past the Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in a quarter-final duel.

