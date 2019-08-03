Rankireddy-Shetty enter semis, Sai Praneeth crashes out
Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game defeat against seventh seed Kenta Tsuneyama of Japan
Bangkok: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the men's doubles semi-finals but B Sai Praneeth crashed out of the men's singles event at the Thailand Open here yesterday.
While Rankireddy and Shetty registered a hard-fought win over qualifiers Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae of Korea, Sai Praneeth suffered a straight game defeat against seventh seed Kenta Tsuneyama of Japan. After posing some challenge in the first game, Sai Praneeth lost 18-21, 12-21 in the quarter-finals.
However, the unseeded Indian combination of Rankireddy and Shetty fought valiantly for exactly an hour to get past the Korean rivals 21-17 17-21 21-19 in a quarter-final duel.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Is this Virat Kohli's Team India or a Sooraj Barjatya movie?