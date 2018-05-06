Rannvijay, Sahil Khattar join social media influencers summit

Influencers Gig will also host YouTuber VitalyzdTv and Instagram sensation Just Sul for its first edition which will be held on May 26 and May 27 in Bengaluru



Rannvijay Singha

Actor-host Rannvijay Singha and YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar will be part of international social media influencers summit, Influencers Gig. It will also host YouTuber VitalyzdTv and Instagram sensation Just Sul for its first edition which will be held on May 26 and May 27 in Bengaluru. "Disruption in independent content has given major stardom to content creators. This is a great opportunity to collaborate and influence at the summit," Rannvijay said in a statement.

Aimed at bridging the gap between influencers and brands, the initiative is to evaluate the role of social media as a medium in influencer marketing and build a strategic ecosystem of influencers and brands.

"It makes me immensely happy to share the stage with such talented people as I have never been a part of an influencer event or summit. I've followed Vitaly and Jus Sul's work, and they are immensely talented and know their art well," said Sahil. "Just Sul never fails to crack me up. It's people like them, who today are inspirations, make us want to do better and become inspirations ourselves. It's great to be invited as a speaker," he added.

