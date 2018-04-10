Rannvijay Singha is going casual

The line is inspired by his personal style



Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha, who is currently busy with Roadies Xtreme, is all set to launch his apparel brand, Disrupt. The line is inspired by his personal style. He says, "The line offers fashion solutions that reflect the unabashed attitude, individuality and self-expression of every individual."

