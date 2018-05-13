Rannvijay Singha praises Sayani Gupta in Kaushiki

Rannvijay Singha said the writer of the web series has done an incredible job with Sayani Gupta's character



TV host-actor Rannvijay Singha has praised his "Kaushiki" co-star Sayani Gupta. He said the writer of the web series has done an incredible job with her character. "Each actor has given their best shot. Everybody's role in the show has been etched out very beautifully, especially Sayani Gupta who is the protagonist. The writer has done an incredible job with her character, and how I wish I could have got the opportunity to play Kaushiki," Rannvijay said in a statement.

Featuring on the web streaming portal Viu, "Kaushiki" is a story of a group of friends whose adventurous lives are seen through the eyes of their new friend named Kaushiki.

Their lives are all about parties and alcohol but they are hiding some dark secrets. Rannvijay is currently seen on the youth-based reality show "Roadies Xtreme".

