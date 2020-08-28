Rannvijay Singha shares his experience hosting Roadies with celebrity host Naina More

Talk show host and motivational speaker 'Naina More' has recently spoken to 'Rannvijay Singha', and the actor and most popular tv host Rannvijay opened up about all the challenges and experiences he's been to reach where he has reached now.

Naina who chose Rannvijay to be the first guest of honour on her online talk show Zindagi Aapki Hai asked the actor a series of questions about his overall career, personal life and experience hosting the popular reality show, Roadies. Rannvijay said, "At 20 Roadies started, and at 21, I started hosting the show and I had to do all the tasks myself to give myself that command, and when I tell somebody that they'd be on fire, and jumping off the building, the person can't question me. Because they'd know that I'd finish all the tasks and come. And then by 25-26, I became part of the audition process, at that time I had matured. I wanted to be part of the solution. And the solution was not to beat somebody or put somebody in jail. The solution was to make the person realise that they'll be better if they'd work towards it."

Naina then asked Rannvijay if he gets affected by the personal problems that contestants share with him on the show; it must be overwhelming; to which he said, "There are emotionally very heavy days of work. Sometimes I come back home and my wife asks me if I'm okay, and I tell her how I hear all these things that people go through regularly. But if you encourage the person, and if they get the right kind of support from their friends and their family, and if you tell them that it'll be okay if they want it to be okay, and if they work towards it, time heals everything!"

Naina also told the viewers that the purpose of her show is to highlight that 'Zindagi aapki hai'. Every individual matter and it's their personal choice as to how they want to live their life. The conversation with celebrities will bring out their ideologies of life and also the story of how they have worked hard to touch success, this, in turn, will inspire the viewers to be positive and establish that there are no shortcuts to success.

The first episode of the talk show received a rave response and turned out to be quite a fruitful conversation to hear for the viewers. Owing to Naina's amazing hosting skills, and her warm persona, Rannvijay opened up to Naina like never before and showed his fans a whole different side of him that was absolutely endearing for the fans to witness. Her show is a little contribution to society; showing a ray of positivity through meaningful conversations. You can watch her show on Instagram live @nainamoreofficial Every Saturday at 9 pm. We at Midday are looking forward to her next show!

