Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman makes his Television debut
With Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners, Harman Singha will be entering the Television industry
Harman Singha
Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman is making his debut on TV with Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners. Harman said, "Given that a family member belonged to the Army, it was a dream to wear that uniform."
Check out some more stills from the show here:
Check out few glimpses of Harman, from the show's teaser too:
Its been 50 years under the ocean for the Indian Navy - protecting us from the enemies, they are ready for action at any point. Watch them on Breaking Point- Indian Submariners, starts 19th March, every Monday at 9 PM. Associate Sponsors- @visitabudhabi & @bigbasketcom #navy #submariner #submarine #sea #ocean #breakingpoint #indiannavy #indian #india @discoverychannelin
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video