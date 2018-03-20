Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman makes his Television debut

Mar 20, 2018, 09:10 IST | The Hitlist Team

With Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners, Harman Singha will be entering the Television industry

Harman Singha
Harman Singha

Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman is making his debut on TV with Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners. Harman said, "Given that a family member belonged to the Army, it was a dream to wear that uniform."

Check out some more stills from the show here:

Check out few glimpses of Harman, from the show's teaser too:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

rannvijay singhtelevision news
Go to top