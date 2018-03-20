Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman makes his Television debut

With Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners, Harman Singha will be entering the Television industry



Harman Singha

Rannvijay Singha's brother, Harman is making his debut on TV with Discovery's new series, Breaking Point: The Indian Submariners. Harman said, "Given that a family member belonged to the Army, it was a dream to wear that uniform."

Check out some more stills from the show here:

Check out few glimpses of Harman, from the show's teaser too:

