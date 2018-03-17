Rannvijay to a Roadie: If my daughter turns out to be like you, I'll be very proud

The latest season of Roadies Xtreme is currently auditioning contestants across the country



The lucky contestant is Shruti Sinha from Pune, her confidence and vigor to join the show has impressed the gang leaders and Rannvijay so much that she got direct entry for the journey. Rannvijay was touched seeing her emotions for her dead father. After consoling her, he confessed that*, "I have a daughter and if she turns out to be like you, I will be very proud."* Now that is a sweet!

The contestants who will get through the audition phase will have to pass the culling round before starting the journey, Shruti has managed to skip that level by winning their hearts and all thanks to gang leader Nikhil Chinappa. Other gang leaders like Neha, Prince and Raftaar had given their go ahead but it was Nikhil who convinced Rannvijay to give her direct entry and in return, Nikhil was asked to perform Bhangra by Rannijay.

