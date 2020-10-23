Rant with giggles
He'll be talking about Indian cricket fans, Russian scientists and Vijay Mallya, among other thing
Sorabh Pant
Attend
Ranting has become a chore during the pandemic. This weekend, you can hear funnyman Sorabh Pant do it at a virtual gig. He’ll be talking about Indian cricket fans, Russian scientists and Vijay Mallya, among other things.
On October 25, 6 pm
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com cost Rs 499
