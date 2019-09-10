Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani song teaser out!

Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal took the internet by storm when they recorded the song Teri Meri Kahani for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. After releasing five songs from the film, the makers have released its sixth song, Teri meri Kahani, which has become one of the most anticipated songs.

The song has become a rage on social media sites and video-sharing platforms. Well, there are several memes too. After listening to Ranu Mondal's voice, Himesh instantly offered her Teri Meri Kahani with him for his film Happy Hardy and Heer, and in no time, the song's teaser became viral. The official teaser of Teri Meri Kahani has been released now by Tips Official on their YouTube channel.

Watch the teaser here:

Himesh Reshammiya seems to be in love with Ranu Mondal's voice and offered her two more songs, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 with her.

Talking about his film, Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh said, "I'm very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience. I'm very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of God. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope the audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did."

Mondal's soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's number, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation.

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's song, Teri Meri Kahani, will be launched on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The makers have organised a grand event to release this song.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates