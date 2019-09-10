MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani song teaser out!

Updated: Sep 10, 2019, 16:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The official teaser of Teri Meri Kahani from Happy Hardy and Heer is out now! The song has been sung by internet sensation Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya, who has acted in the film.

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's Teri Meri Kahani song teaser out!
Ranu Mondal in a still from Teri Meri Kahani song teaser. Picture Courtesy: YouTube/Tips Official

Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal took the internet by storm when they recorded the song Teri Meri Kahani for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. After releasing five songs from the film, the makers have released its sixth song, Teri meri Kahani, which has become one of the most anticipated songs.

The song has become a rage on social media sites and video-sharing platforms. Well, there are several memes too. After listening to Ranu Mondal's voice, Himesh instantly offered her Teri Meri Kahani with him for his film Happy Hardy and Heer, and in no time, the song's teaser became viral. The official teaser of Teri Meri Kahani has been released now by Tips Official on their YouTube channel.

Watch the teaser here:

Himesh Reshammiya seems to be in love with Ranu Mondal's voice and offered her two more songs, Aadat and Aashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 with her. 

Talking about his film, Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh said, "I'm very happy with all the love that Happy Hardy and Heer is getting from the audience. I'm very proud of the product and very confident that the film will set new trends by the grace of God. Ranu ji has sung the song beautifully and I hope the audience loves it and enjoys it as much as we did."

Mondal's soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's number, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation.

Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya's song, Teri Meri Kahani, will be launched on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The makers have organised a grand event to release this song. 

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

himesh reshammiyabollywood news

Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional after Ranu Mondal thanks him

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK