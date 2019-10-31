Ranu Mondal sings Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam; audience goes crazy

Ranu Mondal has again grabbed headlines! This time for another song that she sung at a reality show. The Teri Meri singer was invited to a reality comedy show and put up a performance on Shah Rukh Khan's song, Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam.

Everyone in the audience was amazed to see Ranu Mondal sing this melodious track. Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jaana Sanam is a popular track from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The anchors and audience of the comedy show also cheered and enjoyed Ranu Mondal's performance. Take a look at the video here:

Mondal's soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's number, Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor (1972), at a railway station in West Bengal made her an overnight sensation. After that video went viral, Himesh Reshammiya got her on board for his film Happy Hardy and Heer. The track Teri Meri Kahani from this movie is currently breaking the internet.

Apart from this song, she has also been offered two more songs by Himesh for his film. Ranu Mondal will also croon the remixed version of Aashiqui Main Teri 2.0.

On the other hand, a biopic is being figured on Ranu Mondal's inspiring journey. According to IANS, journalist-turned-independent filmmaker Hrishikesh Mondal is set to direct the film, titled 'Platform Singer Ranu Mondal', which will chronicle the singer's journey from Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal to Bollywood.

National Award-winning Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been offered the role of Ranu Mondal in a biopic. The actress told IANS, "Yes, I have been offered the film. However, I am yet to receive a script. I will decide if I want to play the character only after reading the script."

Talking about Happy Hardy and Heer, the film is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates