Ranveer-Deepika visit Farah Khan and Bhansali to extend wedding invite

Ahead of their wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to hand over their wedding's invitation card

Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/farahkhankunder.

On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan ahead of their wedding. Amidst their wedding festivities and celebrations, the couple took some time out to visit their mentors. Deepika Padukone made her debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan, whereas Ranveer and Deepika's first film together was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, and love-struck these two.

Ranveer and Deepika had personally gone to extend their wedding invitations to their near and dear ones and were spotted outside Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. Elated and proud of the fact that Deepika Padukone is getting married, filmmaker Farah Khan, who considers Deepika like her daughter, posted a photo with her and Ranveer and captioned it saying, "May you LOVE happily ever after! #soninlawlove #marriageblessings @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh [sic]."

In the other photo shared by Farah, she has hinted on her giving some instructions to the bride and groom-to-be. Here is the post: "My baby's getting married!! Lov u @deepikapadukone n @ranveersingh .. for coming home, now just follow all the instructions on the card i gave you'll [sic]."

The duo event met Bhansali to offer their wedding invitation card, and Deepika was seen making an exit with a token, which had Padmaavat's poster on it.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone exiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence. Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani have been inseparable since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: RamLeela. Their chemistry spit fire on screen, thus making them the ideal couple. In between, there were rumours of their relationship hitting a rough patch. However, their public display of affection managed to quash those rumours. The couple's social media admiration for each other is at its peak these days.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to portray the role of an acid attack survivor in her next film while Ranveer Singh is prepping up for Gully Boy, Simmba, 83, and Takht.

