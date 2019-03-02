Ranveer Singh: Abhinandan true hero, an inspiration for whole nation

bollywood

If there is one mother of a soldier who believes, we should not engage, then we should respect the sentiment. I think what they want should be of utmost importance to us," Ranveer Singh added

Ranveer Singh

The way Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman conducted himself in the face of adversity is truly inspiring, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said Friday. Singh said the news about Abhinandan's release from Pakistan has the entire country rejoicing but one should not forget the recent terror attack in Pulwama where 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday, is set to return home on Friday, a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his release as a "gesture of peace".

"We are rejoicing today. I am elated... Today is a good day but let's not forget what has happened very recently. I don't think we are back to any semblance of normalcy yet. "Abhinandan is a true hero, the way he conducted himself in the face of adversity and the kind of dignity with which he carried himself, he is an inspiration for the whole nation," Ranveer said at the India Today conclave here. The relations between India and Pakistan hit a low after the February 14 terror attack, the day Ranveer's film "Gully Boy" released.

The actor said rather than feeling happy about the film's good response, he felt extremely disturbed by the imagery that was coming out from Pulwama. "I was extremely disturbed and disillusioned. You feel frustrated, you don't know what to do with your feelings as a lay man," he said. Asked about the debate around banning Pakistani artistes and banning the cricket between India and Pakistan, Ranveer said this decision should be taken after taking into account the feelings of those directly affected by it.

"I am cognisant that there is one school of thought that one should not mix art with it or sport with it. These are different realms and the boundaries are separate. But at the same time us as artistes, sportsmen or spectators, we are not sacrificing the way some of our compatriots are. "If there are people in the forces or their near and dear ones what their sentiments are should have the highest value. If there is one mother of a soldier who believes, we should not engage, then we should respect the sentiment. I think what they want should be of utmost importance to us," he added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever