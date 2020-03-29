Ranveer Singh adds essentials in Gully Boy throwback picture

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday shared a throwback picture from 'Gully Boy' on social media but added essentials to it that are necessary for one's life as he follows the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed by the government to halt the spread of coronavirus. The 34-year-old actor took a trip down the memory lane and hopped on to Instagram to share a picture from one of his acclaimed films 'Gully Boy'.

View this post on Instagram #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onMar 28, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

In the shared picture, the 'Padmaavat' actor is seen looking at a graphite painting with a spray in hand. But the catch in the throwback photo was the separate jotting down of the essentials in the wall, that included 'Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, plus the Internet.'

Like Ranveer, many other Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-isolation after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 in India including foreign nationals, 80 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 19 deaths have been reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

