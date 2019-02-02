Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt shot for over 25 days at real slums in Mumbai

bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt has shot for as many as 25 days in the slums of Mumbai. All the combined sequences of Ranveer and Alia have been shot at the open area of slums in Mumbai

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, Gully Boy has been creating immense buzz ever since the film's announcement. Showcasing the life of an underground rapper off streets, Gully Boy presents an emotional journey of a rapper from the slums of Dharavi.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has been extensively shot in the slums of Mumbai. Both the actors shot for over 25 days at the real slums in Mumbai and left no stone unturned to justice to their characters.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shot for as many as 25 days in the slums of Mumbai. All the combined sequences of Ranveer & Alia have been shot at the open area of slums in Mumbai. A few scenes were the actors shot together we also witness in the trailer

Gully Boy has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer has come out. Songs like Apna Time Ayega, Asli Hip Hop and many others have gripped the entire nation. Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018.

Also Read: Unstoppable Ranveer Singh jumps into the crowd at the Gully boy music launch!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates