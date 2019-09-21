Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is India's official entry to Oscars 2020

It's time to rejoice for the makers, cast and crew of the film, Gully Boy. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt's film, Gully Boy becomes India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards also popularly known as the Oscars.

Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry in the category of International Feature Film. Farhan Akhtar, co-producer of the film announced this news on Twitter. He shared a sketch of Ranveer Singh, who essays the lead role of Muraad with headphones on his head. Stating his excitement, Akhtar wrote: "#GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew. [sic]"

Celebrated actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen was the head of the jury for this year's selection committee. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Gully Boy also features Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma and Amruta Subhash in equally important roles.

Zoya Akhtar has brought the Indian rap culture into the limelight with this movie. Inspired by the rappers of Dharavi, Mumbai, the director brought the unseen rap and hip culture of this area into the limelight and this exposure ensured that the unheard and talented voices from Dharavi could be seen and heard. This turned into a big leap for underground music and rappers who got worldwide acknowledged.

"India's official entry for Oscars this year is 'Gully Boy'. There were 27 films in the running this year but it was an unanimous decision to select 'Gully Boy'," FFI secretary general Supran Sen told PTI. The film had its world premiere earlier this year at the Berlin International Film Festival.

An excited Alia Bhatt said, "Gully Boy as a film is really special to me. What's even more special is that it has had such a long run - after releasing in February, it won at the Melbourne Film Festival, then it was also shown in Japan. Now, it's been selected as India's official entry for the Academy. So, hereon, I just hope, pray and wish that we make it to the nomination and then win. This is a first and it's a big deal for us. As a team, we are very excited."

Siddhant Chaturvedi chimed in, "It is a big moment for me with back to back developments with Inside Edge which was nominated for the Emmys last year and now Gully Boy which has been nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Annual Oscar Academy Awards. I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me and a very special thanks to Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of Gully Boy. Words cannot express my happiness, thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation! Aapne Time Aagaya!!!"

With inputs from PTI