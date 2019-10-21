MENU

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's comments on Anushka Sharma's Instagram are unmissable!

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 08:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram posts, thanks to her beauty!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to make a statement with her plaid jumpsuit look with a formal twist, leaving actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor gushing about her fashionable outing. Take a look at the posts and their comments right here:

 
 
 
à¤¸à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¡ à¤ÂÂÂà¤° à¤¬à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤¡

Can't hear the hatersðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

She picked a blue and white checkered jumpsuit, combining it with a matching blazer. She added drama to her look with a white shirt and black tie and completed the look with the bling of ear-shaped gold ear cuff. In the make-up department, the actress opted for minimal make-up with dewy base, flushed cheeks, and mascara. She kept her hair loose.

In case you didn't know what the occasion was, it was the 2019 Vogue Beauty Awards and Sharma was the Style Icon of the Year, here's how she reacted:

Sharma took a break from films after doing four back-to-back films in 2018- Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. Now, she is all set to be back in action and has been signed for Farah Khan's Satte pe Satta remake with Hrithik Roshan. We can't wait to see her back on the celluloid.

