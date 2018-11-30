Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visit Siddhivinayak Temple

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh head to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessing with family in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive at Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone who is a staunch devotee of Siddhivinayak visited the holy temple with husband Ranveer Singh to seek blessings of the almighty post her wedding. After the much-discussed wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with Ranveer Singh as she embarks on her new journey as a newlywed.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone greet fans outside the temple

The actress is known to visit the temple before any auspicious occasion. Be it any film release or film shoot, Deepika Padukone heads to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings as she considers it a good omen.

On Friday morning, Deepika Padukone dressed in light mud grey Sabyasachi closed neck ethnic suit while Ranveer Singh opted for an off-white bandhgala. The actress has been hailed as the most beautiful bride after the pictures from her wedding ceremonies and reception started to surface on the internet.



Prakash Padukone and daughter Anisha arrive at Siddhivinayak temple

While there had been roof high excitement for the picture, the security has been extremely tight leaving no room for any leaks. Thereby, only revealing the looks when the couple shared pictures.

After the wedding and receptions at Bengaluru and Mumbai, fans now await the final reception taking place at 1st December in Mumbai.

The work beckons the duo soon after. While the groom will dive into Simmba promotions, mid-day has learnt that Padukone will return to the set early next year for Meghna Gulzar's film.

