Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love nest being designed already?

bollywood

Raveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who reportedly will be tying the knot this November, have bought a plush flat in Khar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

The entire film fraternity and their fans are eager to hear the wedding bells ringing for one of the sexiest couples in Bollywood - Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple never admitted their relationship publicly but their gestures surely did and do, why leave social media behind? While the rumour mills are abuzz of the duo tying the knot in the month of November in Italy, the lovebirds have bought a lovenest for themselves.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the couple has bought the property at Khar's plush area near the gymkhana. The report states that Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani is having their fourbedroom duplex home near Khar Gymkhana ready for the newly weds. The duplex, where Ranveer and his sister Ritika reside, is said to have been decorated by celebrity interior designer Kavita Singh. Singh is not only actor Sonam K Ahuja's aunt, but she is also cousins with Ranveer's mom.

While their wedding preparations are in full swing, Ranveer and Deepika have managed to keep their nuptials news under wraps. Also, the Ram Leela actors have reportedly requested their guests to not carry mobile phones at their wedding venue. It also states that eventually Ranveer and Deepika will share glimpses of their wedding with the fans on social media.

Reportedly, the couple has locked Italy's Lake Como as their ultimate wedding destination and would tie the knot on November 20, 2018. However, there hasn't been any official announcement from the couple yet.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Ask Guests To Not Carry Mobile Phones At Their Wedding?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates