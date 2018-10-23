Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in Vakola, not Italy?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is roping in the same wedding planner who was hired for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in May this year

A Bollywood insider tells us that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's nuptials will be in Mumbai, and not in Italy as speculated. Logistical reasons prompted a change in venue as it was proving to be difficult for several family members to travel.

It is being said that the sangeet, mehndi, wedding and reception is likely to be held at a five-star hotel in Vakola. The duo is roping in the same wedding planner who was hired for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding in May this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their marriage on social media on Sunday, the duo wrote: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness -- Deepika and Ranveer." Following this, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and various other Bollywood celebrities congratulated them on social media.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer found themselves being trolled for spelling mistakes in the Hindi version of the wedding invite.

Recently, on Koffee With Karan season 6 first episode Deepika revealed that Ranveer does not keep any secrets from her, to the extent that he even shows her his private text conversations with Karan Johar!

