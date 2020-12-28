Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu's mutual admiration

Ranveer Singh was bowled over by South star Mahesh Babu's humility. He refers to the Telugu actor as "one of the finest gentlemen he has worked with." The two shot for a brand endorsement together. Singh posted, "Our interactions were enriching." Babu, who is married to '90s actor Namrata Shirodkar, replied, "It was great working with you. The feeling is mutual."

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Cirkus, 83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor will soon kickstart shooting for Cirkus, a Rohit Shetty drama. Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film, produced and directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to release in the winter of 2021. Shakespeare's play has already been adapted in Bollywood by Gulzar as Angoor (1982), starring Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma, and the Bimal Roy-produced Do Dooni Chaar (1968), starring Kishore Kumar and Asit Sen.

Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, will have Ranveer essaying a double role. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Speaking about his another project, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a YRF production will be directed by debutant writer-director Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. The movie revolves around a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero when he champions the cause of women empowerment.

