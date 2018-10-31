Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan grooving on Golmaal step is what you got to see today

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are currently preparing for their film Simmba, a Rohit Shetty directorial venture, which is slated to release on December 28

Ranveer Singh, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu/picture courtesy: Instagram

Rohit Shetty is known for his masala films, and the director is all set to make Sara Ali Khan's career skyrocket with Simmba. Also starring Ranveer Singh in the movie, it is a remake of a Telugu film Temper, a cop drama. Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller. Simmba is all set to hit the theatres on December 28.

On October 31, Ranveer Singh shared a Boomerang video of him grooving to the iconic Golmaal step with the fun unlimited team - Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor. Well, it seems like we are getting a special song with the entire Golmaal team and Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan matching the step with them.

Ranveer Singh shared a Boomerang video on his Instagram and captioned: "Everything’s gone a bit #Golmaal !!! [sic]"

Ranveer also posted a group picture with the Golmaal gang!

Tusshar Kapoor to posted the same picture with the caption, "When #golmaal entered #simba ......thank you @ranveersingh and @itsrohitshetty for bringing us back home @itsrohitshetty @ranveersingh @khemster2 @arshad_warsi @shreyastalpade27 #golmaal #simba [sic]"

This has surely left us all excited what does Rohit Shetty has in his kitty for the fans.

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh's look started floating on the internet, and now, the actor himself has given us all a glimpse of their song. Watch this space for more!

