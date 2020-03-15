Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi can't thank Ritesh Sidhwani enough for Gully Boy!

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gully Boy continues to shine at award functions and the duo can't thank Ritesh Sidhwani enough for the opportunity! The filmmaker recently posted a wacky picture of Ranveer and Siddhant bowing down and joining their hands in front of Ritesh like one would in front of an idol.

He congratulated the duo for winning the Best Jodi Award and the duo had a hilarious reaction on it. Also, The creative director and producer felt gratified that his movie Gully boy won the pair an award. Both the characters in the film surely weaved themselves with a very well deserved award.

Take a look:

Ritesh's stupendous production house Excel Entertainment will be collaborating with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey) for upcoming project Sharmaji Namkeen which will be directed by Hitesh Bhatia with the star cast including Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

