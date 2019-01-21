Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan signed for Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded?

bollywood

For quite some time now, there have been various speculations of who will be cast in Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded. Well, looks like Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan might share screen space with this one

[L] Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah [R] Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from the film, Andaz Apna Apna.

Cult classic Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor has been in the pipeline for quite some time now for its remake. Names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan have been in the contention ever since the inception of the film's remake has been considered.

However, a report in Pinkvilla states that Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have been approached to step into the heavy shoes of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. On the completion of film's 25 years, the film's original producers Vinay Sinha and Priti Sinha have planned to re-launch it in a unique style with a different plot and background.

Talking about it, a source informed the portal stating, "The producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are planning to do Andaz Apna Apna it won't be a sequel or remake. Nor will Raj Kumar Santoshi direct it. While they have not decided yet what exactly it will be, they are sure it won't be a remake or sequel but something as exciting. Raj Kumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, was a cult movie and one cannot mess with the original. One should not touch such a great film and that too 25 years later and destroy it by a remake or sequel. The director is yet to be finalised."

The source further added, "Andaz Apna Apna reloaded a big film and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalise everything before making an announcement. Ranveer and Varun, have been approached for their comic flair to play Amar and Prem – who again will be happy-go-lucky characters but not the same ones we saw in the 1994 movie. Both are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease. This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions. while the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern."

