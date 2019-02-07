Ranveer Singh apologises for his impromptu stage dive which injured fans

bollywood

mid-day's front page photo story of him injuring Ranveer Singh's women fans during an event draws apology from contrite star

After Gully Boy's music launch, Ranveer Singh dove into the crowd again, while walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2019. This time, however, it was a rough landing for the Gully Boy. Several fans criticised Ranveer Singh on social media for his recklessness following mid-day's February 4 front-page photo story, which injured his women fans.

Ranveer found himself facing the heat after clippings of the mid-day report became viral across social media platforms. Netizens and fans alike berated him for his childish antics and told him to behave in a mature way.

Yesterday, the actor replied to a fan's DM, saying, "I will be mindful henceforth. Thank you for your love and concern (sic)."

Here's what happened at the show:

While the show had street art adding colour to the backdrop, Ranveer ensured his magic goes beyond the ramp. He made an impromptu appearance at the DJ station and sang away, leaving the audience asking for more.



Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

To top it all, he jumped into the crowd, attempting a crowd surfing of sorts, much to the delight of his fans.

Ranveer Singh's trademark exuberance, however, ended rather painfully for some members of the audience after he landed right on top of them, sending them sprawling to the ground.



Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Sayyed Sameer Abedi

At the event, Ranveer was also accompanied by Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is releasing on February 14.



Ranveer Singh

Next time, Ranveer will look before he leaps, we hope.

