Ranveer Singh believes in having chameleon-like quality

After delivering his career-best performance as the notorious Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh will be seen as a police officer in Simmba, street rapper in Gully Boy and as cricket star Kapil Dev in '83. Experimenting with roles is nothing new to Ranveer. From the desi entertainer in Band Baaja Baaraat to the introvert and brooding man in Lootera and the raw and flamboyant character in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela -- versatility has been the mainstay in his Bollywood portfolio.

"I am attracted to those performers the most who have that chameleon-like quality and have that ability to transform into each character. Like the Hollywood actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Depp... These are some of my biggest heroes," Ranveer told IANS in a recorded response. "They pick an eclectic mix of characters, they keep switching things up from film to film which I have aspired to do in my own filmography. It is very exciting for me to switch things up.

"It keeps you stimulated, challenged and it is my constant endeavour and I aspire to be recognised as a versatile performer." Ranveer, who was here for the News18 Rising India Summit last week, said he enjoys surprising the audience with something new. He wants every filmmaker to believe that he has the ability to excel in various genres. "I want the audience to remain excited about my work. I hope they will look forward to my work thinking 'I wonder what he will do next'."

The 32-year-old, who has courted praise galore with his "Padmaavat" role, keeps saying his "best is yet to come". "Hopefully, I will continue to work hard. It was a very rewarding process to be playing Alauddin Khilji. I learned a lot and I grew a lot in performing the role and I hope I continue to do that in 'Simmba', 'Gully Boy' and ''83'.

"Having mentioned the three films that I am currently committed to, I must express how excited I am to be working with these filmmakers, some of the finest in the business -- Zoya Akhtar, Rohit Shetty and Kabir Khan. "Each of them is making a film that has their signature all over it. So, I feel very blessed."

