Ranveer Singh celebrates women power shares a bit from Simba

In Rohit Shetty's Simmba, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of a cop for the first time

Ranveer Singh

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh paid tribute to women by sharing a GIF from his upcoming movie Simmba.

The Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Simmba is already creating the buzz all over.

In the GIF Ranveer can be seen sitting on a car surrounded by women. The 'Padmaavat' actor is donning a red shirt and cream colored pants. The women are all dressed in traditional attire and are seen riding bikes.

The 33-year-old actor captioned the motion picture, "This December...WOMAN POWER...ROHIT SHETTY ISHHHHTYLE!!! @saraalikhan95 @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez@simmbathefilm @sonu_sood"

The GIF not only depicts the idea of the film but also sends out the message of equality.

Before this the 'Lootera' actor on the occasion of Independence day shared a clip from his upcoming movie Simmba . The clip sent out a strong message against crime against women.

In Simmba, the 'Befikre' actor will be playing the role of a cop for the first time. Speaking about the movie, Ranveer had said, "Simmba is the type of film I loved as a kid. The masala film is something that attracted me to become an actor in the first place. Getting a chance to work with Rohit Shetty who is the king of masala movies is a huge deal for me. I find it very challenging. You have to perform so many things - there is comedy, action, drama- everything together... "This movie has a lot of all genres. The adrenaline is what I live for and hence shooting for this was a blast".

The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' and will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. It also stars Sonu Sood in a pivotal role.

It is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28 this year.

