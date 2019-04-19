Ranveer Singh compares his look to a toilet cleaner with this picture

bollywood

Ranveer Singh shared a meme on his Instagram account where he compared one of his looks to a toilet cleaner bottle

Pic: Ranveer Singh's official Instagram account

Ranveer Singh is not only famous for his acting skills, but also for his 'out of the box' dressing sense. From wearing a fox fur (yeti style!) to sporting geometry inspired outfits, the Gully Boy actor's quirky dressing choices makes the fashion fans speechless.

Though he has been trolled many times for his fashion sense, the actor always knows how to give it back to the trolls. And this time, he went a notch higher.

The Padmaavat actor took to Instagram and posted a meme mocking his own dressing style before anyone else could. In the meme, the actor can be seen wearing a multi-colour tracksuit. Along with his picture, he also shared pictures of a toilet cleaner brand and compared the two. He shared the story with a witty caption that reads, "These Harpic bottles look lit af".

This isn't the first time the actor has gone on troll mode. Recently, Ranveer gifted his wife Deepika Padukone a pair of poop emoji slippers (no we aren't joking!). Deepika shared her "gift" on Instagram with a witty caption, "husband knows me best!' along with the hashtag #bestgiftever.

Ranveer has also created his own unique and cool GIFs and stickers. The Ranveer themed GIFs and stickers went viral on social media in no time.

The actor has over 40 million fans from across the world through his different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and he is always known to directly engage with his fans with a lot of love and enthusiasm.

Ranveer is presently basking on the success of his movie Gully Boy which was a commercial and critical success. He is now gearing up for his upcoming sports drama '83. The film, based on India's victory in the 1983 World Cup, would be his first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. He recently wrapped up an elaborate cricket training session in Dharamshala.

Also Read: See photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exude love in these black and white pics

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates