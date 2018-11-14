Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding: Here are some details of festivities!

bollywood

The sunshine only helped to enhance the stunning beauty of the area itself and that of Villa del Balbianello, the breathtakingly beautiful 800-year-old heritage property overlooking the lake

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

After days of cloudy weather and drizzle, the sun finally broke through over Lake Como on Tuesday, a day before the nuptials of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The sunshine only helped to enhance the stunning beauty of the area itself and that of Villa del Balbianello, the breathtakingly beautiful 800-year-old heritage property overlooking the lake.

The area surrounding the villa has been placed on lockdown today with police and private security guards now checking everyone and patrolling the area on the land side of the peninsula where the Villa is located.

A source intimately familiar with the preparations for the wedding exclusively revealed to ANI that just over 100 guests' mostly family and friends of the couple as well as their close Bollywood friends and mentors Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali' will begin arriving at the venue at 9 am on November 14, 2018.

The first day will be the traditional Konkani ceremony which will continue through the day. The source also revealed that the couple, their entourages and a number of the guests are staying at the ultra-luxury Castadiva Hotel some 30 kilometers by road from Villa del Balbianello by road but considerably quicker by boat.

