Ranveer Singh flaunts his quirky 'lewk' from post-wedding bash

Ranveer introduced his "pussycat" (leopard head mask) while making his post-wedding bash speech. He had said, "I introduce you all to my pussycat, and she is going to be eyeing you all for the rest of the evening."

Two days after the post-wedding bash in Mumbai, Ranveer Singh on Monday shared his quirky look on social media while flaunting his leopard head mask. The actor captioned the picture, which he posted on his official Instagram account, "issa lewk" (this look) and tagged designer Manish Arora.

Also, in the party, Ranveer spoke his heart out about his lady love Deepika and said that he married "the most beautiful girl in the world".

According to media reports, the private party was hosted by Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, at The Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 24.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

Bollywood's Bajirao and Mastani will host a wedding reception in Mumbai at The Grand Hyatt on November 28, scheduled to be attended by the who's who of the film fraternity.

