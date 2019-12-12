Ranveer Singh gets a special gift from his fans as he completes nine years in Bollywood

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranveer Singh is a huge superstar today with his fanbase and appeal cutting across age-groups and across the length and breadth of our country. On December 10, Ranveer completed 9 glorious years in the Hindi film industry! The much-loved superstar has given audiences some of the most iconic performances of the decade like Band Baaja Baarat, Lootera, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, etc.

As an outsider to the Hindi film industry, he has inspired the youth to dream big and chase their goals with a lot of passion, dedication, perseverance, and ambition. So, it is no surprise that he is a youth icon.

On his 9th year anniversary, we found a video that showed a college organizing a special fashion show as a tribute to Ranveer and all the characters that he has essayed on screen. Ranveer has been the biggest phenomenon of the decade and his popularity with the youth of the country is simply unparalleled.

To mark the 9 years of his career, a college organized a fashion show in which kids dressed up as all the characters of his blockbusters! We can see and hear the college kids in frenzy as Simmba, Alauddin Khilji, Murad, Ram, Bajirao, Bittoo walk the ramp.

Take a look at the video right here:

All these characters have etched their place in the history of Indian cinema due to Ranveer’s stellar acting and one can see the love that is poured on them as the students walk in dressed as these heroes! What a way to celebrate 9 years of Ranveer Singh!

