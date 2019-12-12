Ranveer Singh gets a special gift from his fans as he completes nine years in Bollywood
Ranveer Singh, who started his career in Bollywood in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, gets a special gift from his fans as he completes nine years
Ranveer Singh is a huge superstar today with his fanbase and appeal cutting across age-groups and across the length and breadth of our country. On December 10, Ranveer completed 9 glorious years in the Hindi film industry! The much-loved superstar has given audiences some of the most iconic performances of the decade like Band Baaja Baarat, Lootera, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, etc.
As an outsider to the Hindi film industry, he has inspired the youth to dream big and chase their goals with a lot of passion, dedication, perseverance, and ambition. So, it is no surprise that he is a youth icon.
On his 9th year anniversary, we found a video that showed a college organizing a special fashion show as a tribute to Ranveer and all the characters that he has essayed on screen. Ranveer has been the biggest phenomenon of the decade and his popularity with the youth of the country is simply unparalleled.
To mark the 9 years of his career, a college organized a fashion show in which kids dressed up as all the characters of his blockbusters! We can see and hear the college kids in frenzy as Simmba, Alauddin Khilji, Murad, Ram, Bajirao, Bittoo walk the ramp.
Take a look at the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
i grew up watching salman and shahrukh khan, i loved thier performances, where salman has a mass appeal , srk is a gem if we talk about acting, and then decade changed and in 2010 after my anatomy exam i remember going for band baja baraat to freshen up our mood and came out praising an unknwon guy, he was not a larger thn life hero but had a different charm. another decade has passed and the guy made his impact everywhere being a best actor to a fashion influncer , best boyfriend to a best husband and if you can see a skit based on characters played by him , believe me he said it right uska time aa gaya , the one and only @ranveersingh .. #ranveer_ka_fan_club #ranveersingh #youthicon #bestentertainer
All these characters have etched their place in the history of Indian cinema due to Ranveer’s stellar acting and one can see the love that is poured on them as the students walk in dressed as these heroes! What a way to celebrate 9 years of Ranveer Singh!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe