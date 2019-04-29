Ranveer Singh gets miffed when asked to follow the rules at Bandra club

bollywood

Ranveer Singh often frequents a Bandra club where he works out. The club has several B-Town stars as members and whether you are a neta, abhineta or the aam aadmi, you have to follow the rules

Ranveer Singh often frequents a Bandra club where he works out. After a gruelling session recently, the actor sprawled on the floor, outside the men's changing room, and remained glued to his cell phone. When one of the attendants told him it is against the club's rules, the Gully Boy actor got a tad miffed.

The club has several B-Town stars as members and whether you are a neta, abhineta or the aam aadmi, you have to follow the rules. Ranveer then headed to the restaurant. He ordered a salad but complained that there was something in it. His way of hitting back? Or was there indeed something in it?

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the glory of Gully Boy's success and has started prepping for Kabir Khan's '83. '83 follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Ranveer, who will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, has been undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a cricketer. Apart from Ranveer, '83 also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue.

