Check out Ranveer Singh's swanky new 3 crore Lamborghini

Ranveer Singh has got himself a swanky new toy! The Gully Boy actor is currently painting the town red in his sparkling new Lamborghini Urus that cost him a whopping Rs 3 crore. Ranveer was seen zooming around town in his brand new ride.

Recently, Ranveer took his Lamborghini for a spin. He took the wheel and zipped out on the roads, and eyewitnesses say the actor matched his car with a velvet hat. Ranveer's car, however, doesn't have a permanent registration number yet.

Check out a few pictures below:

Automobile enthusiasts and experts in the field of swanky cars say the Urus is the world's first Super Sport Utility Vehicle - an SSUV, if you please.

Meanwhile, the actor was spotted dropping by at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. We wonder if Ranveer Singh has yet another project in the making with the ace filmmaker, who gave him hits like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, and Bajirao Mastani. In fact, wife Deepika Padukone, too, had visited Bhansali's office recently. Another Deepika-Ranveer-Bhansali collaboration in the offing? Only time will tell.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, the actor has been sporting a new look these days, complete with a defined moustache. When last seen, the actor wore blue pants and a hoodie, accessorised by shades, and he even carried a boombox.

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy has been selected as India's entry to the 2020 Oscars. Next up, he has teamed up with Deepika Padukone and director Kabir Khan for a film based on true events titled '83. The film is about India's maiden World Cup win in cricket in 1983 against West Indies. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika plays Kapil's wife, Romi.

