Ranveer Singh has a train named after him in Switzerland

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh now has a train named after him in Switzerland. As brand ambassador of the country, the authorities decided to take the Padmaavat actor's association a bit further.

The Ranveer On Tour is for the hordes of tourists from India that Singh has brought to their country. The train will travel across the Golden Line converging on the Swiss Alps. It will be inaugurated by the star on April 30. He is also said to have a huge fan following among the Swiss folk.

