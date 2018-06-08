Ranveer Singh inspires this TV actor

"I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and when I was told that my character is on the lines of Bittu Sharma from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I got really excited," Paras Kalnawat said

Actor Paras Kalnawat says that he took cue from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's role of Bittu in "Band Baaja Baaraat" to play Rehaan in a TV show. In the show "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live", Rehaan is a cool, college-going boy who is a flirt and has a raw charm to his personality in terms of energy and vibes.

"I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and when I was told that my character is on the lines of Bittu Sharma from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I got really excited," Paras said in a statement.

"I went back and watched 'Band Baaja Baaraat' again to get a hang of Ranveer's mannerisms and try my level best to play Rehaan in the best way possible." "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live" is aired on Star Plus.

