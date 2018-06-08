Ranveer Singh inspires this TV actor
"I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and when I was told that my character is on the lines of Bittu Sharma from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I got really excited," Paras Kalnawat said
Actor Paras Kalnawat says that he took cue from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's role of Bittu in "Band Baaja Baaraat" to play Rehaan in a TV show. In the show "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live", Rehaan is a cool, college-going boy who is a flirt and has a raw charm to his personality in terms of energy and vibes.
"I am a huge fan of Ranveer Singh and when I was told that my character is on the lines of Bittu Sharma from 'Band Baaja Baaraat', I got really excited," Paras said in a statement.
"I went back and watched 'Band Baaja Baaraat' again to get a hang of Ranveer's mannerisms and try my level best to play Rehaan in the best way possible." "Mariam Khan - Reporting Live" is aired on Star Plus.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Bollynews Fatafat: Which actor slammed Ranveer Singh for his new ad campaign?