Ranveer Singh, Justin Bieber, Preity Zinta share heartfelt posts on NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's death

Retired NBA star and a legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant is no more. The Kobe was one of people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday, January 26, 2020. "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the City of Calabasas confirmed on its official Twitter account.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

According to a report, Bryant's daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, was also on board and died. Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter when the helicopter crashed. As soon as the news broke out, shocked celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the NBA legend. Here's what Ranveer Singh and Justin Bieber wrote:

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta also shared heartfelt messages on Twitter.

Noooooo! ðÂÂÂ shocked about Kobe! He was one of the greatest and such an inspiration. Absolutely gutted. RIP. Strength to his family. #KobeBryant just can’t believe it. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 27, 2020

R.I.P Kobe, his daughter & all those that lost their lives on that helicopter. My heartfelt prayers for all the grieving families ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#Gonetoosoon #RIP pic.twitter.com/EXKmWy5c3F — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 26, 2020

It is not only Ranveer Singh and Justin Bieber who have shared their condolences. Singer Alicia Keys opened the Grammy Awards ceremony here on Sunday by paying homage to basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Keys said: "Here we are together on music's biggest night celebrating the artistes that do it best but to be honest with you we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero."

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said, referring to the Lakers' home at the Staples Center, reports billboard.com.

"Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those tragically lost today are in our spirits, in our hearts, in our prayers, and they're in this building. I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you and share our strength and support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this, so we wanted to do something...describe a tiny bit how we feel right now."

