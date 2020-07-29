Ranveer Singh launches new hip-hop artiste Devil The Rhymer

Actor Ranveer Singh has launched a new hip-hop artiste, Devil The Rhymer, whose real name is Abhay Prasad.

"He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre-stage in indie rap/hip-hop industry of India. His flow is unique and matchless. He can spit like a machine gun in a manner unseen or unheard before. He stands out and his style is very striking," Ranveer said of Devil The Rhymer.

Abhay is the fourth budding talent Ranveer has launched after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta, under his independent record label IncInk. "We believe in him and it is a huge moment for (Ranveer's partner) Navzar (Eranee) and me to present our fourth artist to the world," the actor said.

Ranveer recalled: "Before I knew his name, I heard him rap. I was like who is that guy? (He is) Speed, depth and fearlessness at its highest expression. I want that feeling to be immersed in his artistry as a listener. I can't wait for the drop!"

Speaking about his decision to expand his label by incorporating a new artiste, Ranveer said: "Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction."

Ranveer's label is also dropping their latest song, "Mehfil-E-HipHop". The track features all four talents of the label -- Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer.

Co-Founder of IncInk, Navzar Eranee, said: " 'Mehfil' denotes a courtly, yet intimate performance shared with friends, family and music lovers. 'E' denotes the electronic age, the age of digital exchange and 'Hip Hop' is the voice of the soul."

