Ranveer Singh offers condolence as fan passes away in an accident

A die-hard fan of Ranveer Singh's, Jatin Dulera, passed away in an accident on June 10. The Gully Boy actor took to social media to express his condolences

Ranveer Singh with his fan Jatin Dulera. Pic/instagram.com/ranveersingh

One of Ranveer Singh's biggest fans passed away suddenly on June 10. The fan was a young man named Jatin Dulera, who was an ardent Bollywood and Ranveer Singh follower. Dulera even had quite a few pictures with Ranveer and many other B-town celebrities.

Ranveer Singh, who was shocked by the news, took to Instagram to offer his condolences. He shared a collage of his pictures with Dulera and wrote, "RIP lil homie"

Jatin Dulera passed away after he collapsed in the bathroom and his breathing stopped. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to inform his followers about the sad news. He shared pictures of Jatin Dulera and wrote, "Gone too soon bro. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was happy teen who was not into any bad habbits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in bandra..."

A number of Bhayani's followers responded to the news with messages of condolence.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan's next, '83, based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983 against West Indies.

