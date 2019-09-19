Ranveer Singh on Deepika Padukone's photo: You're killing me

Actress Deepika Padukone shared a stunning photograph of herself and her actor husband could not stop himself from commenting on it. Deepika shared a string of photograph of herself on Instagram in a ravishing purple ensemble, which she chose to wear on the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

She captioned it: "I purple you." Her husband and Bollywood's livewire actor could not take his eye away from her photograph and commented: "Baby... You're killin me."

This is not the first time, Ranveer has shown affection towards Deepika on social media. The two are often seen posting comments on each others photograph and tagging on memes.

On the acting front, Ranveer and Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "'83".

On the work front, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

